Carbondale Community Arts calling for artist

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Carbondale Community Arts are inviting southern Illinois artists and craftspeople to apply and participate in selling their artwork
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Community Arts are inviting southern Illinois artists and craftspeople to apply and participate in selling their artwork.

It's all during Celebrate 618 on June 16 from 2-8 p.m.

Celebrate 618 combines family-friendly activities, art, music, and local food vendors from across southern Illinois.

Artists can submit three artwork images for entry by May 11. Accepted artists will be provided with a 10’ x 10’ space, artists must provide their own tent and tent weights.

Artists will be set up across from different vendors and restaurants in the area which will make for a great opportunity for their pieces to be seen. 

Lisa Janssen the Executive Director of Carbondale Community Arts spoke about what makes Southern Illinois Artists so special.

"I think artists in southern Illinois have a really unique opportunity to be inspired by the natural world, said Janssen. "We just really seek to celebrate and educate the community about the work these artists are doing."

Celebrate 618 is a partnership with businesses from all over the area such as Carbondale Tourism, City of Carbondale, Carbondale Main Street, SIU Carbondale, Varsity Center for the Arts, Carbondale Park District, Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale, Dayemi Family Center and Keep Carbondale Beautiful.

CLICK HERE for more information. 

