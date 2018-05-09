Several area high school graduates receive scholarships from Independence Bank

Independence Bank has awarded several graduates within their service area with $128,550 in scholarships at a reception held on Wednesday, May 9. (Source: Independence Bank)

This annual reception has been held by Independence Bank since 2001 and has awarded $941,250 in college scholarships to high school seniors. Of that amount, $2,500 has been awards to McCracken County seniors to further their education.

Bailynn Peeler, Sophia Grogan, and Alexis Cryts all of McCracken County High School each received a $500 McCracken County Community Board Scholarship.

Anna McGee of Paducah Tilgman High School received a $1,000 McCracken County Community Board Scholarship.

Thirteen students were chosen as county finalists and awarded the Maurice E. Reisz $500 Scholarship along with a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship. Finalist received a total of $1,000 between the two scholarships.

The thirteen chosen were also competing for the Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship.

The thirteen finalists were:

Matthew Harper - Murray High School

Nijha Embry - Daviess County High School

Mariah Hamilton - Apollo High School

Caroline Orange - Western Hills High School

Faith Mandry - Graves County High School

Shelby Winchell - Hancock County High School

Hannah Jones - Henderson County High School

Paxton Gray - Hopkins County Central High School

Jordanne Howard - Eastern High School

Anna McGee - Paducah Tilghman High School

Martha Briones - Coronado-McLean County High School

Victoria Bucklew - Greenwood High School

Samuel Tapp - Webster County High School

The Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship went to finalist Victoria Bucklew of Greenwood High School in Warren County.

This original scholarship started our program 17 years ago and is given in honor of former Independence Bank President, Charles A. Reid.

