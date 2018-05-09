Endowment for proposed art park in Paducah, KY awarded

West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the City of Paducah have been awarded $25,000 for a proposed art park adjacent to the College's Paducah School of Art & Design (PSAD).

The Our Town grant comes from from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Paducah Junior College Inc. (PJC), WKCTC's foundation, will match the NEA grant funds for a total of $50,000 for the planned art park to be created in the empty lots adjacent to PSAD's 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.

"We're delighted that ongoing collaboration with the City of Paducah will further enhance arts education in our region, while continuing to revitalize a formerly deteriorating area into a thriving arts locale," said WKCTC President Anton Reece. "We appreciate the efforts of all those involved in securing this grant, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Representative James Comer, who championed the project on behalf of the College, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Paducah. We are deeply appreciative to Senator McConnell and Representative Comer for their support in helping bring this grant to fruition."

"I was proud to support West Kentucky Community and Technical College's application to secure the necessary funds to foster the cultural heritage of this region," said Senator McConnell. "By using the school's available public space, the entire Paducah community can enjoy the benefits of the Interactive Art Park. In addition, WKCTC students can utilize the skills they learn to continue to support the city's economic growth and artistic experience."

The Board of Directors approved matching funds upon application of the grant last fall.

