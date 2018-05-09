Greek Life social activities immediately suspended at Murray State University

According to the office of student affairs, all Greek Life social activities at Murray State University have been immediately suspended.(Source: Murray State University)

All Greek Life social activities at Murray State University were immediately suspended on Thursday night, May 10.

The suspension comes days before graduation but could last into the fall semester.

Here is the statement from Murray State Vice President of University Advancement Adrienne King:

"Murray State University holds high standards regarding the conduct of our student organizations. Based on national trends, and our own review of reports involving Greek activities, and the implementation and enforcement of the Greek Social Event policy, the University has suspended all social activities within the Greek Life community, effective immediately. In order for us to promote and execute the core values of Greek Life – leadership, scholarship, service and philanthropy, and personal growth opportunities – we must pause to assess our current policies and procedures to determine what, if any, changes are needed.”

It's not clear the exact reason why Greek Life social events have been suspended.

According to an area newspaper, a student reported to campus police a sexual assault that happened at an off-campus fraternity house on Sunday, May 6.

We have reached out to the Murray State Police and the Murray Police Department for confirmation.

Previously, on Sunday, April 29, a friend of a student reportedly died at an off-campus fraternity house.

Murray State President Bob Davies released this letter concerning the death:

"I am very saddened to write this letter. On Sunday morning we learned that a friend of one of our students who was visiting him in Murray passed away at an off-campus fraternity house. "An investigation into the cause of death is being led and handled by the Murray City Police Department and the Calloway County Coroner. As a reminder, University Counseling Services will be available for students who need them as we all cope with the loss. Students may contact Counseling Services at 270-809-6851. Faculty and staff needing assistance are encouraged to contact the University’s Employee Assistance Program at 800-441-1327. "My heart goes out to the individuals and families affected by this tragic loss of life. Please keep the family and friends of the individual who passed away way too soon in your thoughts and prayers. And, please send the individual’s friend special prayers as he deals with the loss of his friend."

According to the university, the suspensions are not related to any one particular incident but a national trend as a whole and their own review.

