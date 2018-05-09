SEMO falls to SIUE IN OVC Softball Tournament

The Southeast Missouri State Softball team lost to SIU Edwardsville 5-4 in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 9, in Oxford, Alabama.

The Redhawks got off to a fast 4-0 lead in the first inning but couldn't hold off the Cougars who scored the winning run on a walk in the 7th inning.

SEMO will now play in an elimination game on Thursday.

