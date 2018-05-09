1 injured in I-24 McCracken County, KY crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in I-24 McCracken County, KY crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
One man injured after crash on I-24. (Source: MCSO)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Interstate 24 at the 12-mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky is back open after an injury crash that happened around 5:20 p.m. on May 9.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, James Shea, 37, of Interlachen, Florida was traveling West on Interstate 24, when it is believed that he had a medical emergency. Shea left the road on the left side of the interstate, passed through the median, striking the cable barriers.

His front driver’s side wheel came off of the vehicle and was ran over by another vehicle that was traveling east. The other vehicle’s occupants were not injured in any way and were able to pull their vehicle to the shoulder of the eastbound lanes.'

Shea was taken to a local hospital for non-incapacitated injuries.

Interstate 24 eastbound was reduced to one lane for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on by Mercy EMS, Reidland Fire Department. 

