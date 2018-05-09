DeSoto, MO student rescued after fall at Pickle Springs Conserva - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DeSoto, MO student rescued after fall at Pickle Springs Conservation Area

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Crews rescued a De Soto, Missouri high school student after a fall at Pickle Springs Conservation Area in Ste. Genevieve County.

The students were on a field trip.

According to Chief Todd Mecey with the Farmington, Mo. Fire Department, crews were called in to help the Wolf Creek Fire Department with the rescue on Wednesday, May 9 around 9:30 a.m.

The Farmington Fire Department initially were called because they are trained with high-angle special rescues.

However, Mecey said when Farmington crews arrived at the scene, the teen had been already rescued by Wolf Creek crews.

He was taken out on a one-wheeled "mule"  that can operate around the rocky terrain.

According to the Mecey, the student, a 15-16-year-old student, fell 50 to 60 feet. It was not a straight free fall, Mecey said.

He was rescued about 3/4 mile off the trail.  

The teen was taken by helicopter to a level one trauma center in St. Louis area. The student was conscious and talking, Mecey said.

Mecey said Pickle Springs has a rough trail system with lots of tree roots, bluffs and rocks. It is rough terrain to get people out of. 

They are called out to rescue people there two to three times a year.

Helping at the scene was the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Office, The Missouri Conservation Department, Wolf Creek Fire Department and the Ste. Genevieve Ambulance.

