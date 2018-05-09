Amarillo, TX man injured in Grave County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amarillo, TX man injured in Grave County crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle collision with injuries on Wednesday, May 9.

A semi-truck and trailer operated by 37-year-old Ahmed Ursad Muhumed of Amarillo, TX was traveling South on KY 131 in the community of Symsonia. 

The truck dropped off the west side of the roadway and into a ditch. 

The semi traveled in the ditch for approximately 20 yards then hit a tree coming to a stop. 

The semi sustained severe damage losing its load of 14,000 pounds of empty five-gallon buckets. 

A towing company was notified to remove the semi and offload the contents.

The roadway has been cleared and is open to traffic.

Muhumed was treated at the scene and transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, the Kentucky Highway Department, and the Symsonia Fire Department assisted at the scene

