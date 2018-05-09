City of Cape Girardeau hires architecture firm to study outdated city buildings

An architectural firm from St. Louis will soon begin a study on Cape Girardeau's more than 80-year-old City Hall building and other outdated city-owned buildings.

The goal is to find out what's best for the city; renovate the current building--relocate or build a new city hall.

"This was originally an old school building in the mid-1930ss and then we moved in over here from the courthouse in the late 70's," said Anna Kangas, the city's building and code enforcement manager.

That's why they've hired an architecture firm to perform a study over the summer.

"They're going to help us decide if we can renovate these buildings and add on to them or if we need to start somewhere fresh with a completely new building," said Kangas.

She said the study is being paid for through the city's general fund and it's estimated to cost around 150 thousand dollars and there are a lot of updates needed to make the building function better.

"We see a lot of people that are handicapped that are in wheelchairs and we do not have an elevator at this point," said Kangas.

She said they also don't have heating and air conditioning in the hallways or bathrooms and the handrails in the stairways aren't up to code and they don't have sprinklers or functioning fire alarms.

Chiodini Architects will conduct the study, they'll be looking at city hall, the courthouse, the courthouse annex and 3 other sites the city has not identified yet and they should have a recommendation by August or September.

