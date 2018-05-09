McCracken Co., KY sheriff receives Patriot Award

McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff Jon Hayden has received the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Army National Guard and Reserve (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)

McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff Jon Hayden has received the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Army National Guard and Reserve.

Hayden was nominated for this award by Detective Matthew “Brock” Martin, who also serves as a member of the of the Kentucky Army National Guard.

The award reflects support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence.

