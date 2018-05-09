St. Louis woman stopped in Butler Co., MO sentenced on heroin ch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis woman stopped in Butler Co., MO sentenced on heroin charges

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A St. Louis woman has been sentenced after a trooper found heroin in her car during a traffic stop in Butler County, Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A St. Louis woman has been sentenced after a trooper found heroin in her car during a traffic stop in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Department of Justice, Danielle Nicole Siller, 26, pleaded guilty May 8 to conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute.

She appeared before Judge Stephen Limbaugh in Cape Girardeau. 

She was initially stopped on January 19, 2018, and after a search of her car, the trooper found one ounce of heroin.

Siller admitted that she and another passenger went to Texas to get the heroin to sell in the St. Louis area.

Sentencing is set for August 7. She faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $1 million fine.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

