Cape Shrine Club getting their own building after more than 40 years

The Cape Shrine Club is seeing progress on their building, one they can’t wait to get into.



"It's amazing!" Cape Shrine Club member Chuck Stratton said. "It's been a long, hard fought journey. It's amazing that every year at Christmas that we have a patient party for our kids. We have a place to do that now instead of renting here and renting there. We actually have a place where we can call home."



The organization formed in 1972 and hasn’t had a building to call their own in the organization's existence.



“We’ve had a couple different places that we meet at but never anything we can call our own," Stratton said. "Nothing for the public."

That is changing now as they are finally seeing progress on their building which has taken more than 45 years to achieve.

“It's been 46 years in the works, Cape Shrine Club President Brandon Parker stated. "We have a lot of members pour their heart and souls into getting a place to where we can call home. It's just incredible to finally see us here today."



The organization had their groundbreaking in July 2017.



"Now we are coming to a finish on getting our brick up and our metal up," Stratton said. "That will be a good start and finish the inside. It's just a big accomplishment."



The Shriners Club has 22 hospitals for children where they specialize in treating burns, cleft pallet, orthopedics and spinal injuries.



Members say this 6,000 square foot building is not for them but for the children that will get to come and visit there during their Christmas parties and other events. A building they know the children can feel at home at.



"Kids show up and they're going to be just in shock of how nice it is," Stratton added.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



"They're going to have a great time. We're going to have games and toys for them. This is for the kids of the community. This is not for us. It's for the kids of the community."



It's a community effort that members say would be possible without the help of so many.



"A big portion of the community has jumped in to help," Stratton added. "Dutch Enterprise,Kasten Masonry to name a couple. And the land was donated to us."



You might remember seeing the organization at Christmas parades collecting toys for area children in need.



Cape Shrine Club is an organization full of volunteers to help those children in various ways. Something they feel they need more help with overall with getting more members involved.



If you would like to ask about membership or have a child in need of some help, you can call the Cape Shrine Club at 573-335-9560.



They plan to have the building completed and operational in two to three months.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.