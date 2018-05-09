Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has approved a bill banning "revenge porn."

The proposal, passed Wednesday in a 33-0 vote, would make distributing a sexual image of someone without their consent a felony.

The proposal was in the works long before Gov. Eric Greitens was charged with a felony for allegedly taking a photo of a partially nude woman during a sexual encounter and threatening to release it if she revealed their relationship. But previous bills were not passed.

This bill now heads to the House, which approved its own version of the legislation in February.

The bill is HB 1558

