Man sentenced for using gas pump skimmer, has to pay back $100K

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

A man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison and pay back more than $100,000 to 65 victims after using a gas pump skimming device.

According to the Justice Department, Misael Jose Fernandez Campos, 26, was sentenced to 56 months behind bars and ordered to pay back $100,378.93 in restitution.

In October 2017, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, possessing skimming device equipment, possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices, and aggravated ID theft.

He installed the devices at gas pumps in the Louisville, Kentucky area.

This case is part of an ongoing effort by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

