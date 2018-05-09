National 'Run for the Wall' motorcycle ride in Mt. Vernon, IL

The annual “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride (Mt. Vernon Convention and Vistors Bureau)

The annual “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride stopped in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 22.

It is the 30th year the city welcomed the riders. More than 500 bikers will proceed from Broadway to Mt. Vernon Outland Airport for a donated lunch.

The public was asked to come out support the bikers with flags and signs.

The ride began in California and ends at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Mt. Vernon is the only stop in Illinois.

The reason for the ride is to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), honors the memory of those Killed in Action and supports our military personnel all over the world.

Businesses and residents were encouraged to aid in donations towards fuel for the Run for the Wall riders.

Contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.

