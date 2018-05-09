Power restored on SIUC campus

Crews were working to fix a partial campus power outage at SIUC. (Source: SIUFacilities/Twitter)

Power has been restored to all locations across the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus, according to SIU police.

Buildings affected by the outage: Arena, Lingle, Quigley, Shryock, Rec, Student Health, Wall & Grand, Woody, Altgeld, Trueblood, Grinnell, all towers.

SIU police are investigating the cause of the outage.

