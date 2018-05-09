Jackson, MO to consider abandonment of section of E. Jefferson St.

A section of E. Jefferson St. is being considered to be abandoned by Jackson, MO. (Source: City of Jackson)

A section of the Jefferson St. in Jackson, Mo. is being considered to be abandoned by the city government.

Mayor Dwain Hans and the Board of Aldermen will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 4 at 6:00 p.m.

This hearing will be to consider the abandonment of East Jefferson Street, between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street. This has been requested by the Immaculate Conception Church and School.

Anybody interested in this hearing is encouraged to attend this hearing, to present their statements and comments regarding this proposed amendment.

