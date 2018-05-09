Southeastern Illinois College forms co-ed bowling team

Southeastern Illinois College will compete in co-ed varsity bowling beginning August 13.

SIC is recruiting high school graduates and college students to be on its inaugural teams. Each team will have eight bowlers.

Head Coach Archie Blair said the team will join the U.S. Bowling Congress in the fall to provide competitive opportunities for team members. The USBC is the national governing body of bowling as recognized by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC).

“SIC is well-known for its competitive teams, and bowling seemed like a natural fit,” expressed SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice. We have a world-class facility only a few miles from campus, world-class coaches, and a dedicated staff. Now, we have these wonderful recruits who are going to add to our dynasty of regional and national champions."

The Assistant coaches are bowling veterans Doug Cottom and Barry McDermott of Harrisburg and Brad Carey of Herrin.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the team to attend one of the open tryouts scheduled June 5-7 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at Ross Cottom Lanes located at 2080 US-45 in Harrisburg.

To learn more about the bowling program call Doug Cottom at 618-253-8417 or Archie Blair at 618-252-5400, ext. 2145.

