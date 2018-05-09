SSM Health - Southern IL and Nashville hospitals expand partnership

SSM Health - Southern Illinois and Washington County Hospital in Nashville have announced an expanded partnership.

After many years of working together in an affiliate relationship, Washington County Hospital entered a management agreement with SSM Health in May.

The agreement will offer Washington County Hospital a wide range of management support services that will provide additional depth and resources to the facility, as the team continues to provide quality healthcare services to the community.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"In today’s healthcare environment, it is important for independent hospitals to establish alignment with a strong system,” said Nancy Newby, Chief Executive Officer, Washington County Hospital. "With this management agreement, our hospital remains independent, yet we gain the resources of SSM Health to assist in guiding our future. Our priority is to ensure quality health care is provided in our community for the long-term future.”

The Washington County Hospital Board selected SSM Health because of the long-established working relationship between the two organizations and SSM’s commitment to sustaining health care services in the local community.

“We are very proud to have been selected as Washington County Hospital’s management partner by the Board,” says Kerry Swanson, Regional President, SSM Health - Southern Illinois. “We believe we are better, together. We look forward to working with this talented team to position Washington County Hospital for the future.”

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.