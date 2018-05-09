Murray State senior to graduate, then to S. Korea

A Murray State senior who will graduate in May will now find a new opportunity in South Korea (Source: Murray State University)

A Murray State senior who will graduate in May will now find a new opportunity in South Korea.

According to the university, Daniel Bell, who majored in animal science, will commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Chemical Corps and call Seongnam, South Korea home. He participated in ROTC while in college.

Bell is from Olation and hopes to find a career in the beef management industry.

“I have been exposed to livestock my entire life due to my father’s career as a veterinarian,” Bell said. “He highly encouraged me to pursue a bachelor’s degree in animal science and to enroll in the ROTC program for the development and scholarship opportunities.”

He also has a passion for ultra marathons. He's completed a 27-hour 100-mile ultra marathon in Georgia in April.

“Throughout the course of the race, I doubted my ability to finish several times but by remaining determined and forcing my uncertainty aside, I finished strong: winning first place and setting a course record,” Bell said. “By not only finishing the race but also beating several seasoned ultra-marathoners, I proved to myself that I could conquer any tasks that I set myself toward.”

Commencement services at Murray State will take place May 12.

