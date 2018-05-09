Southern IL farmers learn about solar energy

The state of Illinois is committed to producing 25 percent of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025. (Source: Southern Illinois Farming Alliance)

Solar energy production systems could offer a new option for Farmers in Southern Illinois that could help them save money, become more self sufficient and become more environmentally friendly.

The state of Illinois is committed to producing 25 percent of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025.

A lofty goal, and to make it happen, the state has a program that rewards homeowners to help Illinois reach that target.

For each megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity, a solar system produces, owners will be granted one Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) that they can then sell, creating a decent income stream for the life of the system.

Illinois also has a net metering policy, that utility companies will buy back any excess electricity your solar system produces.

Solar energy also makes the state less dependent on coal and other fossil fuels making it a cleaner energy source and making the state more self-sufficient.

On May 14, Food Works, a non-profit in Carbondale, and AES Solar, a solar energy company in Carterville, walked local farmers and members from the public to talk about what they can do to go solar.

AES Chief Technician Aur Beck spoke about why farmers are looking to switch to solar energy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"Farmers are dealing with and living in nature regularly, and so they are thinking long-term money wise, but they are also thinking long-term for the environment its kind of a perfect balance for farmers to think solar," Beck said.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.