Police looking to identify individuals in Poplar Bluff library theft

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking to identify this woman and man. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Police are looking to identify this woman and man. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking to identify two individuals.

The man and woman are wanted in reference to a recent theft at the Poplar Bluff Public Library.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Jerry Cares at 573-785-5776.

