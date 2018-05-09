Police looking to identify individuals in Poplar Bluff library theft

Police are looking to identify this woman and man. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking to identify two individuals.

The man and woman are wanted in reference to a recent theft at the Poplar Bluff Public Library.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Jerry Cares at 573-785-5776.

