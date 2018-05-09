Martin, TN man arrested for breaking into store and stealing mer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martin, TN man arrested for breaking into store and stealing merchandise

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Sean G. Jackson was arrested for breaking into a store and taking merchandise. (Source: Martin Police Department) Sean G. Jackson was arrested for breaking into a store and taking merchandise. (Source: Martin Police Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Officers with the Martin Police Department arrested a man for breaking into a store and taking merchandise on Wednesday, May 9.

Officers responded to Sudden Service Stop at 1:49 a.m. in reference to a burglar alarm.

They discovered that a rear door was open and that several items were missing from the store.

Officers performed a search of the residence of Sean G. Jackson, 23 of Martin where several of the missing items were located inside the suspect’s residence. 

Jackson admitted to breaking into the store, taking several items and damaging other merchandise.

Officers also answered four other calls in the area of Maywood Dr. pertaining to damage to the tires on four different cars.  It was determined that he was also responsible for these offenses as well.

If there are any residents that have discovered damage or theft in the area of Maywood Dr. or North Lindell St., please contact the Martin P.D. to file reports. 

Jackson will be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, May 9, at 2:00 p.m. for 4 counts of Vandalism, Burglary and Theft.

