Benton, KY woman arrested for taking $20K from bank

According to Kentucky State Police, a Benton, Ky. woman was arrested for taking thousands of dollars from a bank.

Amanda R. Powell, 40, is facing charges of unlawful taking over $10,000.

According to state police, an investigation shows the theft involved $20,000 from U.S. Bank in Benton where she was an employee. Corporate offices with U.S Bank released a statement that said she is no longer an employee and they have been working closely with law enforcement.

A Grand Jury returned an indictment and a warrant was issued.

She was taken to the Marshall County, Ky. Jail.

