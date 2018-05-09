Benton, KY woman arrested for taking $20K from bank - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, KY woman arrested for taking $20K from bank

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

According to Kentucky State Police, a Benton, Ky. woman was arrested for taking thousands of dollars from a bank.

Amanda R. Powell, 40, is facing charges of unlawful taking over $10,000.

According to state police, an investigation shows the theft involved $20,000 from U.S. Bank in Benton where she was an employee. Corporate offices with U.S Bank released a statement that said she is no longer an employee and they have been working closely with law enforcement.

A Grand Jury returned an indictment and a warrant was issued.

She was taken to the Marshall County, Ky. Jail.

