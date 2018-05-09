Missouri Senate approves changes to blind pension fund - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate approves changes to blind pension fund

The bill, approved Wednesday in a 23-9 vote, would limit which blind Missourians are eligible for monthly payments of more than $700 and Medicaid benefits. (Source: Pixabay.com) The bill, approved Wednesday in a 23-9 vote, would limit which blind Missourians are eligible for monthly payments of more than $700 and Medicaid benefits. (Source: Pixabay.com)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Senate has approved new restrictions to the state's blind pension fund.

The bill, approved Wednesday in a 23-9 vote, would limit which blind Missourians are eligible for monthly payments of more than $700 and Medicaid benefits. Anyone with a spouse making more than 500 percent of the poverty level, or who does not submit to certain vision tests or who has a valid driver's license, would be ineligible.

In March Gov. Eric Greitens announced that an audit had flagged more than 400 people using the fund who also had driver's licenses.

Proponents say the bill will improve an important system.

Opponents say it gives the Department of Social Services too much power.

The bill now heads to the House.

The bill is HB 2171

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

