Police: Girl grabbed by waist in Carbondale, IL, suspect wanted

Carbondale Police are searching for a male suspect who tried to abduct a girl on Wednesday, May 9.

According to the report, at 8 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East College Street to an attempted abduction.

Officers met with a girl in her early teens and her mother.

They learned that the girl was walking to school on the north of East College Street when she saw a male near the apartment complex on the south side of the street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The male called out to the girl, but she ignored him.

He then ran across the street and grabbed her around the waist.

She struggled against his grip on her waist but was able to get away from him.

The male then quickly crossed College Street, disappearing from her sight behind a building on the west side of the Fields Apartments complex.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his mid-40s with blond hair and green eyes.

He had a "scruffy" blond beard and spoke with a southern accent.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.

A wallet attached by a chain was also hanging from his jeans.

Police say to keep an eye on your children.

"Just make sure you know where your children are. You know if they generally walk to school maybe walk with them drive them to school, Sgt. Amber Ronketto, with the Carbondale Police Department. "We believe this to be kind of an isolated incident but just in case kind of keep an eye on your kids."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.