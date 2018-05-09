'Adult dorms' a new trend

Common said the median age of their residents is around 30 years old, but they have people living in these shared spaces into their 60s. (Source: CBS)

Misti Schindele has the luxury of space in her new home, but she doesn't pay a fortune for it. A rarity in high-priced New York City.

That's because Misti shares not just an apartment, but an entire building, outfitted with group kitchens and common areas.

The 36-year-old social media blogger is part of a new wave of city developers moving into communal living complexes where living with strangers is actually part of the appeal.

"I was like, I can go from 9 and a half years of basically living by myself to now living with a community and then I realized that I actually wanted the community," Misti said.

She has a private bedroom and her own bathroom. Her building is owned by Common, which has properties in San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Misti pays $1,650 a month in Brooklyn where the average rent for a one bedroom is about $2,500.

"But we just opened a building in Chicago where rent starts at 950 a month," said Brad Hargreaves, founder and CEO of Common. "All of our pricing is all included. Utilities, WiFi, shared supplies, cleaning and it's fully furnished.

Hargreaves founded Common, one of a number of developers cashing in on shared living.

The creative forces behind We Work recently debuted a similar high-end concept called "We Live," which offers group exercise and even a bar.

Misti likes co-living so much she just renewed her lease for another year.

