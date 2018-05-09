Man charged after reporting he was sexually assaulted in McCrack - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged after reporting he was sexually assaulted in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Austin Lanham originally reported that he was sexually assaulted but took back his claim (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Austin Lanham originally reported that he was sexually assaulted but took back his claim (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies in McCracken County responded to what they thought was a sexual assault on April 29 but the man who reported the assault has since taken back his claim. 

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they went to an address on Oaks Road that night.  Austin Lanham, 23, reported that he had been sexually assaulted by a female at a residence on Cook Street in days prior to the call. 

Detectives continued to investigate the incident over the following days. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Later, on Tuesday, May 8 Lanham was interviewed again regarding the initial report.  Lanham took back his initial statements, giving information that the sexual encounter was consensual, as well as making statements as to why he had falsely reported the matter to law enforcement. 

Criminal charges for falsely reporting an incident were sought against Lanham according to deputies. 

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigates all reported sexual assault allegations with the utmost priority.  If it is determined that any alleged incident is knowingly falsely reported, charges will be sought against the reporting party.  

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly