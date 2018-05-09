Man charged after reporting he was sexually assaulted in McCracken Co., KY

Austin Lanham originally reported that he was sexually assaulted but took back his claim (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies in McCracken County responded to what they thought was a sexual assault on April 29 but the man who reported the assault has since taken back his claim.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they went to an address on Oaks Road that night. Austin Lanham, 23, reported that he had been sexually assaulted by a female at a residence on Cook Street in days prior to the call.

Detectives continued to investigate the incident over the following days.

Later, on Tuesday, May 8 Lanham was interviewed again regarding the initial report. Lanham took back his initial statements, giving information that the sexual encounter was consensual, as well as making statements as to why he had falsely reported the matter to law enforcement.

Criminal charges for falsely reporting an incident were sought against Lanham according to deputies.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigates all reported sexual assault allegations with the utmost priority. If it is determined that any alleged incident is knowingly falsely reported, charges will be sought against the reporting party.

