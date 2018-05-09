Carbondale's Corridor Gallery presents the works of Makanda artist Bettie Claus

Carbondale Community Arts is pleased to present the exhibit Life Works of Bettie Claus.(Source: Carbondale Community Arts)

Carbondale Community Arts is pleased to present the exhibit Life Works of Bettie Claus.

The artist's works will be on display at the Corridor Gallery at the Carbondale Civic Center through May 30.

At 94-years-old, Bettie Claus of Makanda, Ill. has been painting for as long as she can remember.

The large selection of paintings on exhibit illustrate her life work, a beloved subject, flowers, is the focus of this exhibit along with a few of her and her families personal favorites.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

She began painting in watercolors but came to love acrylics best for their bright and bold colors.

In the last two years, her painting style has changed since moving into a nursing home, but she continues to create using ink pens.

All are invited to a public reception on Thursday, May 24, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Corridor Gallery in Carbondale Civic Center to celebrate Bettie’s life’s work in paint.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Corridor Gallery in the Carbondale Civic Center is located at 200 S Illinois Ave and is available for viewing Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during all public events.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.