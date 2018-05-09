Southeast MO to participate in Stamp Out Hunger event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO to participate in Stamp Out Hunger event

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Letter carriers across Southeast Missouri will team up with local food banks to help 'Stamp Out Hunger' on Saturday, May 12.

The annual effort is in its 26th year and is the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Its goal is to provide food assistance to the rapidly increasing number of Americans who are struggling with hunger.

Joey Keys, the Chief Advancement Officer with Southeast Missouri Food Bank said food drives are important to their mission, and in 2017, 20,350 pounds of food were received locally through Stamp Out Hunger.

"It's essential because we get so much food in one day," Keys said. "We can distribute it quickly to our pantries and it stays local in the community. Which is a really good thing. People want to make sure they're helping feed their neighbors. So it's not going someplace distant it's staying in the local communities."

McDonald’s and Depot Bar-B-Que are providing breakfast sandwiches to many of the letter carriers.

To help Stamp Out Hunger this year, simply leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, like canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal, next to your mailbox prior to 8 a.m. on May 12.

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau provided bags to many residents in Southeast Missouri.

Make sure your donated items are in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans. Local letter carriers will be collecting donations from homes across the area.

For more information about the annual Stamp Out Hunger effort in Southeast Missouri, ask your letter carrier, contact your local post office, or visit either http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us/.

