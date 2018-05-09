This week in country music: 2009 It's America

Let's drop a couple of quarters into the Breakfast Show's juke box of memories.

This morning we check out the big country music hits from this week in 2009.

Nine years ago Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Sugarland at number five with It Happens. It's a tongue in cheek potty mouth song which tells of some bad luck situations, thus "It Happens."

Rascal Flatts held down the number four spot with Here Comes Goodbye. The power ballad became the group's 23rd chart hit and their 10th number one single. It also climbed to number eleven on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Carrie Underwood teamed up with Randy Travis for the song in the number three position. Travis had a number one hit with I Told You So back in 1988. Twenty-one years later, Underwood recorded a version of the song which eventually became a duet with Travis. The song peaked at number two on the country chart and climbed to number nine on the Hot 100. It was Underwood's 4th top ten hit on the pop chart. It's the biggest hit Travis has ever had on the Hot 100.

At number two was Jason Aldean with She's Country. The song was sold over 1.6 million copies. At one time it was the second best-selling single by a male solo country artist, only behind another of Aldean's big hits Big Green Tractor.

And in the top spot for this week in 2009 was Rodney Atkins with It's America. The uptempo tune, which has a banjo in the background, lists various American images such as a lemonade stand, high school prom, fireflies in June and a farmer cutting hay. It was the fifth of Atkin's six number one hits.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.