First Alert: Warm & muggy

This evening will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures by morning in the lower to middle 60s.



Thursday will be partly cloudy warm and humid.

There will be a slight chance of a pop-up storm.

Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index approaching 90 degrees.

