Missouri House votes to expand sex assault education - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House votes to expand sex assault education

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a bill requiring high school sex education to include information about sexual harassment and assault.

The proposal, approved Tuesday in an 85-59 vote, would mandate that information about consent, sexual violence and sexual harassment be covered in schools teaching sex education. Lessons also would address how to resist unwanted sexual advances.

The mandate would only affect schools that already teach sex education. Individual school districts in Missouri can decide whether to teach sex education.

Proponents say this will help protect students from assault. One lawmaker says it doesn't go far enough because it wouldn't reach all students in the state.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill is HB 743

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly