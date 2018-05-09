Kentucky governor calls state judge 'incompetent hack' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky governor calls state judge 'incompetent hack'

KY Governor Matt Bevin says judge is incompetent hack (Source: KFVS) KY Governor Matt Bevin says judge is incompetent hack (Source: KFVS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says a judge who ruled against him is an incompetent hack.

Multiple media outlets report Gov. Matt Bevin criticized Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd in a radio interview on WKRC-AM in Cincinnati. Monday, Shepherd denied Bevin's request to take depositions from the staff of the state attorney general's office and the Kentucky Education Association. Both have sued Bevin in an effort to block implementation of a bill making changes to the state's pension system.

It's not the first time Bevin has criticized the judge. Two years ago, he referred to Shepherd as a "political hack" and has said Kentucky should consider changing how judges are selected. Currently, judges in Kentucky are elected in nonpartisan elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly