Grant to help pregnant women with opioid dependence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grant to help pregnant women with opioid dependence

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky has received a multimillion-dollar grant to expand and improve a program to help pregnant women with opioid dependence problems before, during and after delivery.

The Perinatal Assistance and Treatment Home (PATHways) program is helping women with medication, peer support and health services to reduce the number of babies born with an opioid addiction.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that with the grant, university researchers will compare two elements of the program in rural areas.

In one, women will attend pregnancy/parenting support and education groups led by a trained nurse and a peer support specialist.

In the other, women will have meetings via telemedicine with specialists in high-risk pregnancy, addiction care, pediatrics or substance counseling.

The $4.9 million award has been approved pending completion of a business and programmatic review.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly