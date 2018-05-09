What you need to know May 9

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 9.

First Alert Forecast

There is a line of storms to our west this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says she doesn’t expect severe weather, this morning, but the storms will have thunder and lightning.

Outside of that, it will be windy and warm. We will be under a lake wind advisory, later with gusts up to 30 mph. This afternoon, we could see another round of strong, isolated storms.

That threat is mostly in our northern counties and the greatest threat is damaging winds.

Heat and humidity fill in behind the storms and stick with us for a few days. It will last into the weekend, which Laura thinks will be mostly dry for Mother’s day.

A new system will move in Sunday evening. That system could stall out and bring rain chances for several days.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Two new eruptions spewed lava for several hours in the Big Island's Leilani Estates subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.

Another woman in Pasadena, California, has fallen victim to the man being called the "Dine-and-Dash" dater.

Chase Cofer calls himself one in a billion, find out why.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.