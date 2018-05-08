Missourians could vote to legalize marijuana in November 2018

Missouri could see medical marijuana on the ballot this November. (Source: Raycom Media)

Missourians could have a big decision to make in November 2018 involving the legalization of medical marijuana.

It all depends on if the secretary of state approves any of three petitions submitted to his office all looking to legalize medical marijuana.

All three of the initiatives want the same thing, to bring medical marijuana and additional money to Missouri, but they all differ in where they want to put the money.

"We turned in 372,483 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State's office to place this on the ballot," said Jack Cardetti is the spokesman for New Approach Missouri, a coalition that wants to legalize the sale of medical marijuana and put an extra four percent tax on it to go to pro-veteran efforts.

Missourians could see this and two other medical marijuana initiatives on the ballot this November.

The second initiative is from Missourians for Patient Care, they want to put an extra two percent tax on medical marijuana and put the money towards veterans, public safety, drug treatment and early childhood education and care programs.

The third is a little different, doctor and lawyer Brad Bradshaw wants to add a 15 percent sales tax to medical marijuana to help fund a research center in Missouri to find cures for cancer and other incurable diseases.

We'll know which measures make the ballot in August if Missourians vote yes in November the Show Me state will be the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana.

