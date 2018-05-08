90 acre wildfire in Alexander County, IL still smoldering - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

90 acre wildfire in Alexander County, IL still smoldering

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
A wildfire in Alexander County, Illinois (Source: KFVS) A wildfire in Alexander County, Illinois (Source: KFVS)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Fire crews were fighting a 90-acre wildfire in Alexander County, Illinois, according to the Shawnee National Forest on Tuesday, May 8. It was still smoldering on Wednesday, May 9.

The fire was located near Gale, Ill. right before the levee turn right on Reiman Road west of Highway 3. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews had to do a burn around the property to contain it on Tuesday. Two firefighters were monitoring the fire on Wednesday. They hope to have it contained by Thursday.

The wildfire started on state-owned land and came near the National Forest land. There was one home in danger, but it is now not in harm's way.

The Shawnee National Forest wildland firefighters were dispatched to assist East Cape Fire District and Wolf Lake Fire Protection District. Horseshoe Lake was called out for a short time, according to fire department officials.

According to Sue Hirsch, Public Affairs with the National Forest, there were a dozen firefighters on the scene. Six from East Cape and six from Wolf Lake.

There is no known cause, it is under investigation.

Smoke may be visible after the wildfire is even contained.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

