Missouri House votes for more concealed carry in schools

Missouri House votes for more concealed carry in schools

Missouri House passes bill to allow conceal carry in schools. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Missouri House passes bill to allow conceal carry in schools. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has moved to expand who can carry concealed weapons into schools.

The bill, approved Tuesday in an 85-59 vote, would allow school districts to designate any employee as a school protection officer, which would make them eligible to carry concealed firearms into schools. Currently, only teachers and administrators can be designated as school protection officers.

The measure would also increase training requirements to become a protection officer.

Proponents say this could improve safety in the event of a school shooting, especially in isolated schools. Opponents say it could lead to unqualified people being armed around children.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill is HB 743

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

