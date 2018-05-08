2 hospitalized after semi, pickup crash in White Co., iL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 hospitalized after semi, pickup crash in White Co., iL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck in White County, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)
NORRIS CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police District 19 reports that two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck in White County, Illinois.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on US 45 at White County Road 550 North.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation shows the pickup tried to pass the semi at the intersection when both were southbound. The semi was turning left onto 550 North, hitting the pickup.

Both vehicles left the road.

The drivers had non-incapacitating injuries.

ISP was assisted by Norris City Fire Department, Norris City Police Department, White County Sheriff's Office and White County Ambulance District.

