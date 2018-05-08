Pay for parking with new app at SIU

According to SIU - Carbondale Police, the Whoosh! mobile phone app can be downloaded from the app store. (Source: KFVS)

You can now pay for parking with an app at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

To use the app on your phone, select your vehicle and the parking location then enter your space number and choose the amount of time you wish to park. Extra time can be added.

