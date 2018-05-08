102-bed psychiatric hospital approved by committee for Cape Gira - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

102-bed psychiatric hospital approved by committee for Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A  committee has unanimously approved a 102 bed psychiatric hsopital in Cape Girardeau.(Source: SoutheastHealth)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A  committee has unanimously approved a 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau. The $30 million project was approved by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

According to SoutheastHealth, a third-party is being negotiated with concerning the project. More details on the project are expected within a months time.

The partnership is between SoutheastHealth and Universal Health Services. UHS has more than 350 facilities across the U.S. with more than 125 dealing with behavioral health.

An outpatient program is planned and the Behavioral Health Center will cover adult as well as adolescent inpatient care.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with UHS to provide additional behavioral health services,” said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman. “Together we will provide innovative, best practice behavioral health care.”

The hospital will operate independently from SoutheastHEALTH and is likely be located on undeveloped land on the West Campus owned by Southeast.

This is near the Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza.

It is anticipated that a groundbreaking will be held in early Fall 2018. 

