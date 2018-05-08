Franklin County, IL receives federal funding for vehicles, equip - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Franklin County, IL receives federal funding for vehicles, equipment

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $98,100 in federal funding to assist rural communities in Illinois. Franklin County is on that list.
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $98,100 in federal funding to assist rural communities in Illinois. Franklin County is on that list.

Under this announcement, the following projects will receive USDA funding:

  • Court Appointed Special Advocates (Franklin County): $4,400 to help purchase new office equipment
  • Sesser Fire Protection District (Franklin County): $25,000 to help purchase a new fire vehicle
  • City of Newton Police Department (Jasper County): $25,000 to help purchase a new police vehicle
  • Village of Industry (McDonough County): $25,000 to help purchase a new municipal truck for the county water and sewer departments
  • Village of Beecher City (Effingham County): $18,700 to help purchase and install a new early warning siren

“Investments like these help rural communities protect and serve families throughout Illinois,” Duckworth said. “I’m pleased to continue working with Senator Durbin to help ensure that communities all across our state receive the federal support they deserve.”

“The equipment purchased with this federal funding will be a boost to public safety and local economies,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for federal investments like this that help our rural communities.”

USDA Rural Development invests in local facilities across the country.

