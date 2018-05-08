Man charged after 2 injured in Paducah, KY shooting

Police are looking for Briar Rushing, 26, of Paducah as a person of interest. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Police have charged a man after two others were hospitalized following a shooting late Monday, May 7.

Suspect Briar Rushing, 26, of Paducah has a warrant charging him with the shooting.

There is also an outstanding warrant charging Rushing with absconding parole.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Nolan Drive and Vermont Street.

23-year-old Destyni Paschall and 27-year-old Randall Snow were transferred to a Nashville hospital following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

