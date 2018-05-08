Robber gets 12 years for homeless man's killing near stadium - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Robber gets 12 years for homeless man's killing near stadium

A robber has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the stray-bullet killing of a homeless bystander on a mass-transit platform near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. (Source: Raycom Media) A robber has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the stray-bullet killing of a homeless bystander on a mass-transit platform near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A robber has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the stray-bullet killing of a homeless bystander on a mass-transit platform near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt Jr. was sentenced Monday for involuntary manslaughter, attempted robbery, second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police say a gun went off in March 2017 as Burt and another man, Warren Whitehead, were robbing two men inside a MetroLink train. Mac Payne was outside the train on the Busch Stadium MetroLink stop when he was shot in the chest.

Police say that Burt pistol-whipped a 29-year-old man in the face during the robbery, while Whitehead demanded money from the victim's 51-year-old father. Whitehead is awaiting trial.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

