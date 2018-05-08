Space artists reveal colorful universe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Space artists reveal colorful universe

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
NASA has given us spectacular photos and renderings that reveal a colorful universe. (Source: CBS) NASA has given us spectacular photos and renderings that reveal a colorful universe. (Source: CBS)
Two artists in Pasadena, California are behind some of the most popular space art in the galaxy. (Source: CBS) Two artists in Pasadena, California are behind some of the most popular space art in the galaxy. (Source: CBS)
(CBS) -

They're images that inspire, educate and sometimes just make us say "wow."

Over the years, NASA has given us spectacular photos and renderings that reveal a colorful and mysterious universe.

In a small, bright office, working side-by-side, Robert Hurt and Tim Pyle bring the universe to life.

"What we're doing does have real science underlying it," Hurt said.

He is an astrophysicist turned artist. Tim Pyle, once a Hollywood animator, is now a planet illustrator.

Together they produce some of NASA's most popular images.

From renderings of how planets light years away could look to actual photos of stars and galaxies captured by NASA's powerful telescopes.

Many of the images have a dark, grainy start but color and light reveal an astonishing glimpse of how the deepest regions of space might appear to the human eye.

"What I'm trying to do is show people sort of the broader colors that the universe has to offer," Hurt said.

It's a delicate blend of imagination and data.

The artists meet with NASA scientists over many drafts to ensure a planet or galaxy's look lines up with the research to make each one as accurate as possible.

"I love the challenge, it's kind of like a puzzle to me of trying to create something that's really cool within the restrictions that were given by the scientists," Pyle said.

It can take days, even weeks, to produce just a single image.

The dazzling final results, enough to keep us all dreaming of the final frontier, for years to come.

The artists say they have to be especially careful when it comes to illustrations of other planets to avoid colors many of us would associate with Earth properties, such as blue for water.

Copyright 2018  CBS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly