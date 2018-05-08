2 arrests made in bomb threat at Cape Girardeau, MO Walmart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrests made in bomb threat at Cape Girardeau, MO Walmart

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Hannah Means (source: Cape PD) Hannah Means (source: Cape PD)
Chelsea Cobb (Source: Cape PD) Chelsea Cobb (Source: Cape PD)
Cape PD made two arrests in connection to bomb threats. (Source: Cape PD) Cape PD made two arrests in connection to bomb threats. (Source: Cape PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police have made two arrests in connection with bomb threats made against the Walmart Supercenter on Williams St. and the Cape West Laundry on N. Silver Spring Rd.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, Hannah Means, 20, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. and Chelsea Cobb, 21, of Jackson, Mo. have been arrested in connection to the bomb threats that took place between April 21 and May 5.

They were charged with Class D Felony of Making a Terroristic Threat and their cash-only bonds were set at $25,000 each.

Schmidt said they were arrested based on an investigation involving witness statements and electronic evidence collected.

