Subpoena issued for Hawley's records in Confide case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Subpoena issued for Hawley's records in Confide case

Hawley announced in March he found no evidence of wrongdoing in Greitens' and his top staff's use of the Confide app (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office) Hawley announced in March he found no evidence of wrongdoing in Greitens' and his top staff's use of the Confide app (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - An attorney suing Gov. Eric Greitens over his use of a message-deleting app is seeking Attorney General Josh Hawley's records from his investigation into the controversy.

Attorney Mark Pedroli sent Hawley's office a subpoena Monday seeking all documentation of the attorney's general's investigation.

Hawley announced in March he found no evidence of wrongdoing in Greitens' and his top staff's use of the Confide app, which automatically deletes texts after they are read.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report s Pedroli and attorney Ben Sansone contend the use of the app violated Missouri's open records laws.

Pedroli said records from the attorney general's office will help him further his own investigation.

Hawley's spokeswoman, Mary Compton, said Tuesday the attorney general's office is reviewing the subpoena.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly