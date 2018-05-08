Authorities warn against excessive use of anti-diarrheal after o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities warn against excessive use of anti-diarrheal after overdose

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Randolph County, Illinois authorities say a trend over the county has caused one person to overdose. (Source: Raycom Media) Randolph County, Illinois authorities say a trend over the county has caused one person to overdose. (Source: Raycom Media)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Randolph County, Illinois authorities say a trend over the county has caused one person to overdose.

The anti-diarrheal, or Imodium, is a made of Loperamide a synthetic opioid, is fatal when taken in large doses, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement along with the state's attorney and coroner are asking businesses to monitor and move the item to behind the counter for public safety. There has been a spike in people buying the items in the area.

Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolff is shocked by the death due to overdosing on anti diarrheal drugs like Immodium. 

"I'm sure this is occurring everywhere in the nation, people just aren't aware of it," Wolff said. "So, that's our concern, to get this out and make people aware of it and hopefully prevent any deaths."

Sheriff Wolf explains how they first noticed the activity a couple months ago...

"Somebody had came in and bought up all the Immodium on the shelf.  and then asked if there was any more in the back.. then the store clerk told them that there wasn't but they had another shipment coming in and they wanted to put money down on the next shipment coming in."

Sheriff Wolf says his department first noticed the activity a couple months ago...

"Somebody had came in and bought up all the Immodium on the shelf, and then asked if there was any more in the back. Then the store clerk told them that there wasn't but they had another shipment coming in and they wanted to put money down on the next shipment coming in."

Karen Grace, a substance use clinical expert, says her concern is the accessibility.

"These are drugs...they are not illegal..they are over the counter.. you can buy them at the grocery store, at walmart..  you can buy them several different places. it concerns me that this is a drug that now people are abusing to get high."

Karen Grace, a substance use clinical expert, says her concern is the accessibility similar to like Bath Salts or K2.

"These are drugs, they are not illegal, they are over the counter, Grace said. "You can buy them at the grocery store, at Walmart. "You can buy them several different places. It concerns me that this is a drug that now people are abusing to get high."

Grace said this is still something very new, however, she can typically relate the user back to opioid.

"We have known that with the opioid crisis, that people that are going through a withdrawal, they have diarrhea, they have aches and pains and stuff like that, Grace said. "We knew that immodium was being used for the purpose of withdrawals. What we didn't know as much about was that people were starting to use it to get high. I think it's important that if you know something like this is going on to report it. you are not betraying these people,  you are ultimately trying to help them."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Deputies are also looking for evidence during traffic stops.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly