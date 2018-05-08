Drew Church named Cape Central H.S. assistant principal

Drew Church has been named Cape Central High School Assistant Principal. He will officially take over duties on July 1. (Source: KFVS)

This comes after a special school board meeting on May 7.

Church has served as a physical education teacher and basketball coach.

“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to serve Cape Central High School in a different capacity. Cape Central holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to being a part of its continued success,” said Church.

“I am excited about having Mr. Church join our Leadership Team," said Cape Central High School new principal, Ms. Nancy Scheller. "His dedication to Cape schools and our students is apparent. He will be able to step into the administration role and be able to immediately make an impact. He brings with him a strong work ethic, understanding of the high school curriculum, relationships with students and staff and a love for Cape Central High School."

Church graduated from the University of Evansville with a degree in Physical Education. He then went on to complete his masters in Secondary Administration and Supervision from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

